Latest Hai Hifi2 Firmware

Hi Guys,
Anyone got the latest verson of the Hai Hifi2 fiemware? I stupidly downgraded my hifi2 firmware and now couldnt get it back.
thanks
raymond
Posted Today, 08:04 AM
Posted Today, 10:49 AM
I have latest version V1.13 please leave your email here or private message
Posted Today, 04:43 PM
Thanks LQtechvn for your reply. I managed to get a copy from the Leviton site.
many thanks for that
