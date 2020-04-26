Jump to content


Latest Hai Hifi2 Firmware

Started by rtrader88 , Today, 08:04 AM

#1 rtrader88

Posted Today, 08:04 AM

Hi Guys,

 

Anyone got the latest verson of the Hai Hifi2 fiemware? I stupidly downgraded my hifi2 firmware and now couldnt get it back.

 

 

 

thanks

raymond


#2 LQtechvn

Posted Today, 10:49 AM

I have latest version  V1.13 please leave your email here or private message


#3 rtrader88

Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Thanks LQtechvn for your reply. I managed to get a copy from the Leviton site.

 

many thanks for that


