Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

What is this growing in my fuse panel?

Started by pete_c , Yesterday, 02:29 PM

  • Please log in to reply
6 replies to this topic

#1 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 9804 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 02:29 PM

I have not looked at my fuse panel in a couple of months and noticed this today.  Is this the result of some sort of arcing?
 
It is on one of the terminals of one phase of the electric.  I touched it with a piece of plastic and it is firm / hard.
 
I have never loosened or tightened the main ingress wires.  I have removed the ground wire and put it through a filter.
 
Never have seen anything like this before.  
 
fusepanel


I have left a large old fashioned horseshoe (1-2 Ibs) magnet attached to the top of the fuse panel. You need to pull the magnet off with two hands which I just did. It is very old and I put there just to store it a few months ago. The magnet was about 10" away on the top of the fuse panel.

 

Would the magnet have caused this little growth on the ingress terminal?
 


#2 wkearney99

wkearney99

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1544 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, MD USA
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:EventGhost, Girder, Mister House, NetRemote
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, Z-Wave, ZigBee, RadioRA, RadioRA2, Crestron, xAP, xPL
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:Windows Media Center
  • CCTV:analog, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, Grandstream, Linksys PAP2, OBi100/110, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 03:24 PM

Sure it's not a petrified critter that got into the box?

What ever it is I'd be calling a licensed electrician.  I wouldn't want any mysteries about the main feed into a panel.


#3 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1447 posts
  • Location:Northern SouthWestern Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Yesterday, 05:59 PM

I have not looked at my fuse panel in a couple of months and noticed this today.  Is this the result of some sort of arcing?
 
It is on one of the terminals of one phase of the electric.  I touched it with a piece of plastic and it is firm / hard.
 
I have never loosened or tightened the main ingress wires.  I have removed the ground wire and put it through a filter.
 
Never have seen anything like this before.  
 


I have left a large old fashioned horseshoe (1-2 Ibs) magnet attached to the top of the fuse panel. You need to pull the magnet off with two hands which I just did. It is very old and I put there just to store it a few months ago. The magnet was about 10" away on the top of the fuse panel.

 

Would the magnet have caused this little growth on the ingress terminal?
 

Haha! Get a very old piece of cheddar...actually maybe a dead piece of cheese and he'll come out for it!

 

This is quite common. They crawl into an electrical box and sit there slowly frying until they are fully dehydrated and stops leaking trickle current. We found one snake in a meter base posed to strike at the meter tech pulling the meter off.

Drop the main switch and dig it out with an insulated tool. You may want to wear a filter ask and other PPE. Some mice carry a deadly disease. We were warned about that. Can't remember the details but Deer Mouse rings a bell.


Edited by LarrylLix, Yesterday, 06:02 PM.

#4 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 9804 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM

The fuse panel has been open now for over a year and it sits next to my work bench.  Noticed it right away sitting near my workbench.

 

Actually have tinkered with the house fuse panel for many years.  Adding new circuits 

 

Did have a field mouse issue in the house a few years ago but have not had the issue now for a long time.  \

 

Will do a closer picture.  It sort of looks like steel wool.  I was just going to clean it off with a wire brush.

 

Looking again at a zoomed in picture it does appear to be a totally fried mouse.  Probably coming in via the electric meter conduit.


#5 Edge540

Edge540

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 23 posts
  • Location:Edmond, OK

Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM

On my screen it looks like a bat

#6 TrojanHorse

TrojanHorse

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 123 posts
  • Location:Minnesota
  • Experience:novice
  • Hardware:Elk M1, ISY-99
  • Tech:INSTEON
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

Agree. Wuhan bat... PPE as suggested, to avoid the CCP virus Good luck. MAGA dawg Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#7 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 9804 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 10:13 AM

;)

 

Yes looking closer at it this morning it appears to be a rodent.

 

None the less removing it today and ordered some duct putty for the service entrance electrical ingress.


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·