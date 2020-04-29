What is this growing in my fuse panel?

Posted Yesterday, 02:29 PM

I have not looked at my fuse panel in a couple of months and noticed this today. Is this the result of some sort of arcing?



It is on one of the terminals of one phase of the electric. I touched it with a piece of plastic and it is firm / hard.



I have never loosened or tightened the main ingress wires. I have removed the ground wire and put it through a filter.



Never have seen anything like this before.









I have left a large old fashioned horseshoe (1-2 Ibs) magnet attached to the top of the fuse panel. You need to pull the magnet off with two hands which I just did. It is very old and I put there just to store it a few months ago. The magnet was about 10" away on the top of the fuse panel.

Would the magnet have caused this little growth on the ingress terminal?

