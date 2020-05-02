Jump to content


Driveway Sensor

Started by olie , Today, 04:40 PM

#1 olie

olie

Posted Today, 04:40 PM

Hi,

I have an Omni Pro 2 panel and I want to put in a driveway sensor and have my omni panel notify me(email notifier board) and turn on lights etc etc.

I have accessible power at the hydro pole where the driveway sensor is to be installed. I have several UPB plugs and use UPB to control the lights in my house. I am wondering what would be my best option to achieve this. And detailed instructions how to do this.

 

Input/Output Module

3 Input/2 Output Low Voltage or Contact Closure 16-Pin

 

I was looking at this ^^^ but not sure how I would achieve what I need by using it? Any help would be greatly appreciated.

 

I have access to PC Access and Upstart.

 

Thanks,

Brett


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 05:06 PM

Here many years ago installed two Cartell sensors a bit under driveway and just ran the wires to the panel.

 

All you would need to do is run the cables over to your panel.  You could also connect the cables to your UPB contact closure.


#3 olie

olie

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

My driveway is quite far away. I’d prefer not to run an additional wire all the way to in my basement. Is there any options to use my existing regular electrical that I have at the hydro pole for my outdoor yard light? I’m not opposed to wireless either as I have a levitan wireless receiver (45A00-1 I believe is the product number). I just need some know how on how to do this. Again anything helps

#4 TrojanHorse

TrojanHorse

Posted Today, 10:35 PM

What type of sensor - magnetic loop in the driveway, photoeye or something else? How far away do you want the sensor? If it’s too far to run wire not sure wireless will work? Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#5 StarTrekDoors

StarTrekDoors

Posted Today, 11:17 PM

My driveway is quite far away. I’d prefer not to run an additional wire all the way to in my basement. Is there any options to use my existing regular electrical that I have at the hydro pole for my outdoor yard light? I’m not opposed to wireless either as I have a levitan wireless receiver (45A00-1 I believe is the product number). I just need some know how on how to do this. Again anything helps

 

Pete was suggesting you connect your driveway contact closure to the UPB I/O and you're good to go!  No need to make a long run :)


#6 olie

olie

Posted Today, 11:40 PM

Could you explain how I would go about doing this? Sorry if I misunderstood.

Please correct me if I'm not understanding this correctly.

If I buy a UPB I/O and plug the driveway sensor right into the "always on" standard outlet, the driveway sensor would work as normal and then I would just use PC Access to program??

 

Sorry if Im missing something fairly obvious here, my knowledge is very limited when it comes to this sort of thing. 


#7 TrojanHorse

TrojanHorse

Posted Today, 11:43 PM

What is / type of sensor? Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#8 olie

olie

Posted Today, 11:47 PM

I haven't bought a specific driveway sensor yet.. probably go with Dakota or Cartell not really sure yet. I would only need a 10 ft probe so I would save money in that regards.

 

As far as the module(UMI-32-W), I think that is the one that you guys are referring to.


