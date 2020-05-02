Posted Today, 04:40 PM

Hi,



I have an Omni Pro 2 panel and I want to put in a driveway sensor and have my omni panel notify me(email notifier board) and turn on lights etc etc.



I have accessible power at the hydro pole where the driveway sensor is to be installed. I have several UPB plugs and use UPB to control the lights in my house. I am wondering what would be my best option to achieve this. And detailed instructions how to do this.

Input/Output Module

3 Input/2 Output Low Voltage or Contact Closure 16-Pin

I was looking at this ^^^ but not sure how I would achieve what I need by using it? Any help would be greatly appreciated.

I have access to PC Access and Upstart.

Thanks,

Brett