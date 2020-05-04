Light automation suggestions

Posted Today, 10:03 AM

Building a detached garage (shop) building and wanting to automate the exterior lights. Have a light by the door and also two floodlight fixtures by the overhead doors. I gave up on cheap motion sensor lights on the house and put in a good low voltage exterior motion sensor with a relay in a box in the attic and an arduino for time delayed off. Motion sensor had a setting to only provide output in the dark so the lights don't get triggered during the day. Works great and trouble free.

Now on the shop thinking there may be a way to do this with off the shelf stuff for not too much cost. Want to have wall switch control of the lights individually as well as motion activated. I just leave the switches on the current setup on all the time and didn't implement a good manual switch input scheme.

I have a bunch of old X10 stuff so could put in X10 switches and trigger them via a raspberry pi. But looking for (relatively) low cost solutions that are um... less hacker like and more mainstream.

Mainly planning for wiring at this time as I am starting wiring of the building. I don't have low voltage boxes near the light switches on the plan but could easily add them. Would make it easy to get switch inputs into any sort of automation system. Could go with a multigang box with a divider or separate boxes....