Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Omni II Pro

Started by HankVoight314 , Today, 12:43 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 HankVoight314

HankVoight314

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Today, 12:43 PM

Is it possible to connect a wifi signal to the Omni Pro in order to communicate with a monitoring company ?


Back to Home Security


4 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 3 guests, 0 anonymous users


    Google (1)
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·