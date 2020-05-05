Mounting an Amazon Alexa Show 5 in the kitchen

Posted Today, 08:29 AM

Wife doesn't like the Amazon show power wires showing here in the kitchen. There is a in wall mount now for the Amazon show 5 where you have to cut a large hole in the wall to mount the Amazon show which I will not do.Found a 3D printed shelf made for the Amazon Show 5.Under the shelf making a tiny wall plate female barrel connector mounted on a piece of wood trim. Feeding the wires down to the basement or under the sink area or purchasing a POE power splitter made for the Amazon and using this for power.Here is the tiny space to mount the Amazon show 5.Also here updated my Panasonic phone bases (two of them). One is in the study on the desk and the other is in the kitchen. One is using main two phone lines and the other one is on main and aux phone line.The kitchen Panasonic base is mounted on a wall in the kitchen on a telephone wall plate mount.Under the mount installed a small shelf. Upping the size of that shelf about 8 inches or so for installation of an Amazon Show 5 and or will be using the Panasonic base as a charging station for the cell phones (which are typically off). Many folks have been calling now using the Amazon Show 5.To mount it here just changed the power supply to the new type of power supply and it is currently inside of the Leviton panel (battery backed up) which it always was. The old Panasonic 2 line base used a barrel connector with power reversed to standard. This one uses a modified RJ11 plug.