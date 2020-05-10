Jump to content


Z-wave retrofit roller shade motor

Started by simonmason , Today, 12:49 PM

#1 simonmason

simonmason

Posted Today, 12:49 PM

Can anyone recommend retrofit roller shade motors that are z-wave compatible?  I want to automate some shades on my porch.  Thanks.


