Posted Today, 03:34 PM

I bought one of these https://www.monopric...duct?p_id=15378 4x4 switches.

I need to return it due to a quirk I can't live with (RS-232 control circumstance) but at 169.00 I thought it worked quite well for the most part.

Now I'm looking at larger switches like this 8X8 https://www.monopric...duct?p_id=39665

Eight outputs is cool. Unless there are some super new specs or formats / resolutions coming out soon I'm probably going to buy this one.

Any / All comments welcome.