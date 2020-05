Posted Today, 05:10 PM

I have a leviton access control reader installed and would like to purchase some additional card for it. I am having a hard time figuring out the format the leviton cards use however. in the manual it states it is a 125KHz reader with 26 bit cards. I have tried HID prox cards 2 with no luck with the reader. is the leviton reader only capable of reading leviton cards or am I missing something?