Anybody using an ISY plus Polisy with Lifx?

Posted Today, 07:08 AM

I just got back to playing with the Lifx Nodeserver on my Polisy and am running into trouble. As I make changes in the Lifx app to rename bulbs and move them from one Lifx group to another I find those changes are not propogating correctly to the Nodeserver. I don't know how to either force a data refresh or manually edit the errors and don't see any mention of it in the docs. Is anybody using this setup who could point me to the instructions on how to sync the Lifx Nodeserver to changes in the Lifx configuration?