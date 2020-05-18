I ordered an Elk M1 kit and a spare keypad. I'm replacing an old Ademco 4120 that was installed when my house was built. It looks like I should be able to take the currently wired system and simply transplant the wiring into the Elk Board/keypads. Will this work? Is there anything special I need to look out for?
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Need advice on installing Elk M1
Started by Christopherjenk , Today, 09:02 PM
No replies to this topic
3 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 3 guests, 0 anonymous users