Need advice on installing Elk M1

Started by Christopherjenk , Today, 09:02 PM

I ordered an Elk M1 kit and a spare keypad. I'm replacing an old Ademco 4120 that was installed when my house was built. It looks like I should be able to take the currently wired system and simply transplant the wiring into the Elk Board/keypads. Will this work? Is there anything special I need to look out for?
