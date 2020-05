Posted Today, 11:14 PM

I am configuring the email notifier board. I am signed up with Leviton Cloud services. However, when i try to log into LCS with the PC Access i get the following error:

Unexpected error: the underlying connection was closed an unexpected error occurred on a send

It seems as though it is an issue with TLS but I'm not sure. I updated my .Net to the latest version. Any one figured this out?