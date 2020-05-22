Anyone using Omnitouch7 screens with "heavy" IP camera traffic?

Posted Today, 09:34 PM

Okay, so I know the real answer here is, "Leviton screwed HAI and left users and dealers high-and-dry..." but I am nonetheless seeking a resolution on the following:

I've got an installation with "heavy" IP traffic - meaning an OmniPro II (pretty much saturated with ~1450 lines of code) connected to fifteen (15) Omnitouch 7 screens and nineteen (19) IP cameras. The Omnipro only allows event code to address ten IP cameras in terms of camera pops on the touchscreen, though all nineteen cameras are addressable manually via the touchscreens themselves. Anyway - it's a lot of IP traffic, especially given the MJPEG limitations of the Omnitouch 7.

I have all PoE devices connected on the same 48-port PoE switch, so to avoid any cross-switch fabric latency - since the Omnitouch 7's seem very sensitive to latency - but I'm recently having lots of issues getting IP cam screen pops to work reliably across all the screens. It's like the Omnitouch 7 looks for the camera, and if there is any latency, it just gives up and displays a "Connecting..." message. All cameras ALWAYS work in the smaller preview window, but getting them to pop in full-screen mode is iffy. I've found if I unplug the Omnitouch 7 and replug, it works for a while, but then starts failing again.

I guess my question is: have I taxed the horsepower of the OmniPro II to the breaking point? Maybe it was only "designed" (I use that word lightly) to use 3-4 Omnitouch 7 screens, or maybe only a few IP cameras?

Does anyone else have any experience with a fully loaded system as described? And/or any ideas on the constraint here causing the camera pops to be unreliable?

Other than this issue, the Omnitouch 7 screens all function perfectly fine and display solid connectivity and responsiveness. Unfortunately, the camera pops are ~75% of the value in this setup.

Many thanks!

Jcd