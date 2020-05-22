Fire Alarm Code-3

Posted Today, 06:37 PM

I need to “code-3” an output for fire sounders - the AHJ is going to require it. I am using 5 System Sensor MHW horns on the circuit. I did a little experimentation; I connected the circuit to Output #2 on the panel. That was a failure, because even with the output set to “voltage”, there was enough of a supervision voltage to make the sounders activate. My next step is to connect the circuit to Output #3 and trigger the relay via rules to activate under a fire event. That should work, but it will be a constant ON and not give me the code-3 signal I need to satisfy the AHJ requirement. The sounders do have a “constant (or) code-3” setting which will be my worst-case scenario, but I know eventually, after running for a couple of minutes, the sounders will end up being out of sync.

So, my question is this - is there any way to get an output on the Elk to fire off as “code-3”? I do not see anything in the programming which gives me this option (which I find odd because most alarm panels either do this by default or allow you to code the fire output). If not, how can I get this to work through programming rules?