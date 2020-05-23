Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Omni Interior Sounder - activate under program or manual control?

Started by jfree23 , Today, 03:29 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 jfree23

jfree23

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

Hi All, I'm trying to implement a simple alarm mechanism in code on my OmniIIe, just to sound the interior sounder under some conditions when a door is opened.  It works fine when a "real" event occurs while the system is armed, and I don't want to mess up that operation.  Just thinking to create code blocks to watch the doors I want, and sound interior alarm for a few seconds if one goes not-ready.    But I can't find any way to activate the sounders manually like that, and nothing I tried (using Unit 73 which is supposed to be related to that sounder somehow but seems like just a flag) has worked.  

 

Am I missing a simple command, setting, or option to make the sounder sing, using a program statement, button, or whatever?

 

Thanks


Back to Home Automation


3 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 2 guests, 0 anonymous users


    Google (1)
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·