Omni Interior Sounder - activate under program or manual control?

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

Hi All, I'm trying to implement a simple alarm mechanism in code on my OmniIIe, just to sound the interior sounder under some conditions when a door is opened. It works fine when a "real" event occurs while the system is armed, and I don't want to mess up that operation. Just thinking to create code blocks to watch the doors I want, and sound interior alarm for a few seconds if one goes not-ready. But I can't find any way to activate the sounders manually like that, and nothing I tried (using Unit 73 which is supposed to be related to that sounder somehow but seems like just a flag) has worked.

Am I missing a simple command, setting, or option to make the sounder sing, using a program statement, button, or whatever?

Thanks