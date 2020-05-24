Noticed this morning that Home Assistant has been updated to V110.
Easy to update if you are using Docker and will post the way I update here.
1 - Docker stop Home-Assistant
2 - docker pull homeassistant/home-assistant:latest
3 - I then remove old docker images. Initiall type:
docker image ls which shows new and old home-assistant image
4 - then I remove old Home-Assistant docker image
docker image rm dockercontainerid
5 - docker run -d --name="home-assistant" -v /opt/home-assistant/config:/config -v /etc/localtime:/etc/localtime:ro --net=host --restart unless-stopped homeassistant/home-assistant
6 - run a docker ps to see all of the docker images running.
7 - check in a few minutes running docker ps to make sure that you are running new version of Home Assistant.
Here have created a Lovelace card to show some stats including version of Home Assistant.
Note: Discovery has changed and causing an error so removed that section in the configuration.yaml file.
Recap to updating Home Assistant
pete_c , Today, 07:41 AM
