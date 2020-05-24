Recap to updating Home Assistant

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

docker run -d --name="home-assistant" -v /opt/home-assistant/config:/config -v /etc/localtime:/etc/localtime:ro --net=host --restart unless-stopped homeassistant/home-assistant

6 - run a docker ps to see all of the docker images running.

7 - check in a few minutes running docker ps to make sure that you are running new version of Home Assistant.

Here have created a Lovelace card to show some stats including version of Home Assistant.

Noticed this morning that Home Assistant has been updated to V110.Easy to update if you are using Docker and will post the way I update here.1 - Docker stop Home-Assistant2 - docker pull homeassistant/home-assistant:latest3 - I then remove old docker images. Initiall type:docker image ls which shows new and old home-assistant image4 - then I remove old Home-Assistant docker imagedocker image rm dockercontainerid5 -Note: Discovery has changed and causing an error so removed that section in the configuration.yaml file.