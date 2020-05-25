Jump to content


OmniPro II discontinued

Started by slbailey , Today, 01:11 PM

No replies to this topic

#1 slbailey

Posted Today, 01:11 PM

OK... I'm finally resolving myself to the fact my OmniPro is no longer something that the vendor wants to exist in the universe... It's a sad day.

 

But I have all these sensors and wires on my doors, windows, motion, etc.... Plus I have big keypads by the door for the security system and a nice sized hole in my wall for the brain that controlled everything....

 

What's the best course of action I could take if I wanted to replace this with something that the manufacturer actually supports and is proud of?  Is Elk the best "replacement" for the Omni line?  Can I still use my hard wired sensors?  I can't imagine why I wouldn't be able to... They're just magnets and reed switches for the most part.

 

Anyone else have my pain and find a solution?

 

I'm using Home Assistant for home automation with a lot of my zwave stuff so I'd like a solution that would integrate with that... I don't need a home automation panel, per se, since HA is now handling that task.

 

Steve


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

