2020 China Smart Homes & Buildings Expo (SHB 2020)

Date: December 21-23, 2020

Venue: Poly World Trade Center Expo

Address: 1000, Xingang Dong Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou China

Preview of SHB 2020

As a high-end international display, exchange and business platform for the latest smart home and building industry, the show will gather global premium exhibitors. Partial feature exhibitors from 2019 included ORVIBO, Changhong, Lenovo, Turing Cat, Sepsion, DADE INTELLIGENT, Light & Magic, Tijio Sci-tech, Rilang, SNP, MEKE Group, Mega Building Materials, and etc.

International Kinpan Week, one of the most prestigious events in China’s real estate and architecture industry, will be co-located with SHB 2020. the event is going to attracts 300+ executives and 500+ senior architects and designers from China’s top real estate & construction companies, such as Evergrande Group, Vanke Group, Country Garden, Poly Developments, Greenland Group, Sunac China, and so on.

Co-located Events

2020 China Real Estate Development Summit

The 14th Kinpan Awards Presentation Ceremony

2020 China Real Estate Development Expo

Exhibition Scope

Smart Homes, Smart Buildings, Building Automation Systems, Structured Cabling Systems, Building Intercom Systems, Smart Cities, Smart Locks, Internet of Things, Smart Security, Home Theaters, Smart Lighting, Smart Home Appliances, and etc.