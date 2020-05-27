Violation of terms of service notification from Photobucket...

Posted Today, 08:37 AM

I have been getting regular (every few weeks) emails from photobucket saying I am in violation of their terms of service - image hosting is not permitted. I haven't messed with the account for years but may have put a few pictures on it and linked to them. I tried to log in but my account no longer seems to work - think I tried "forgot my password" and they didn't have my email on record. I clicked the "Break my hosting links" button in the email. Still getting the messages. Anyone else getting them? Should I just add them to the blocked addresses list?