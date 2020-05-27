I have been getting regular (every few weeks) emails from photobucket saying I am in violation of their terms of service - image hosting is not permitted. I haven't messed with the account for years but may have put a few pictures on it and linked to them. I tried to log in but my account no longer seems to work - think I tried "forgot my password" and they didn't have my email on record. I clicked the "Break my hosting links" button in the email. Still getting the messages. Anyone else getting them? Should I just add them to the blocked addresses list?
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Violation of terms of service notification from Photobucket...
Started by JimS , Today, 08:37 AM
1 reply to this topic
#1
Posted Today, 08:37 AM
#2
Posted Today, 09:12 AM
Yep, just block them. They've attempted to coerce previously free hosted users onto a paid scheme. They handled the transition pretty poorly. Now they seem to be trying to use scare tactics.
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users