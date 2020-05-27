Violation of terms of service notification from Photobucket...

Jump to content


Started by JimS , Today, 08:37 AM

#1 JimS

Posted Today, 08:37 AM

I have been getting regular (every few weeks) emails from photobucket saying I am in violation of their terms of service - image hosting is not permitted.  I haven't messed with the account for years but may have put a few pictures on it and linked to them.  I tried to log in but my account no longer seems to work - think I tried "forgot my password" and they didn't have my email on record.  I clicked the "Break my hosting links" button in the email.  Still getting the messages.  Anyone else getting them?  Should I just add them to the blocked addresses list?


#2 wkearney99

Posted Today, 09:12 AM

Yep, just block them.  They've attempted to coerce previously free hosted users onto a paid scheme.  They handled the transition pretty poorly.  Now they seem to be trying to use scare tactics.


