Terminating wire for camera?

Posted Yesterday, 11:51 AM

The connection will be out of the weather so no issues there although the camera came with a nifty cover and seal for the mating connector that 1/4 turn locks onto the housing of the connector on the camera.. Looks like it would work very well.

For my case I could use a very short jumper or a long pre-terminated cable - both options look reasonable. I put an octagon box in the soffit during construction. I could tuck the camera a little farther under the eave in another spot but running the wire will take a lot more effort so think I will skip that. Was just checking if the 18" pigtail on the camera can be coiled up in the box and that looks like no problem. A jack and a short patch cable is also not too bad of squeeze I think. If it's too tight I can use a longer cable through the conduit as its only about 15 ft to an open area in the attic where I have lots of room.

It's about a 15 ft run with a 90 bend on the end at the box, 1/2" PVC conduit. After repeated attempts with a vacuum I couldn't get enough suction to pull the mouse through. Have done it lots of times before but larger conduit and bigger vac. Next step was to lug the shop vac to the attic. Then I realized that with the small conduit I might be able to push a stiff but flexible something through. Hmmm, what's handy? Well, I have this CAT5 cable I am trying to install... Turns out I was able to push it though with no problem after fiddling with the vacuum and string for an hour. Doh...

On the Cat5 vs. Cat6 connectors I know they are different - slightly different wire size. I did use some CAT6 in CAT5 punch down terminals in the house because that what I had handy and haven't had trouble with it. But going forward I got CAT6 jacks to go with the CAT6 wire in the shop and using some remaining CAT5 in the house with the CAT5 jacks.