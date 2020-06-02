Jump to content


Omni Pro II Setup Question

Started by brad64 , Yesterday, 12:52 PM

#1 brad64

brad64

Posted Yesterday, 12:52 PM

New to home security systems. I sometimes like to think I understand more than I apparently do. I am installing an Omni Pro II system. I have all of the sensors (door, glass break, motion) registered and I can see that they are good to go with the software. I can run around the house and open and close doors, i have a glass break simulator, everything works. When I arm the system, and then activate a sensor by opening the door, for instance, nothing happens. Do I need to write statements for every senario EG if door opens, sound alarm, if motion detected sound alarm, etc) or is the systems smart enough to know that when the system is armed away and I have a glass break code, the alarm sound sound? What am I missing?

 

Thanks for the thoughts...


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Yesterday, 01:07 PM

Welcome to the Cocoontech forum @brad64.

 

Do I need to write statements for every senario EG if door opens, sound alarm, if motion detected sound alarm, etc)

 

Guessing that you are using PC Access dealer version to program your OmniPro 2 panel.

 

Have a read in the help drop down Setup / Zones overview Zones / Zones Type.

 

Configure your zones; specifically the ones you want to trigger an alarm when the panel is armed.

 

That's all there is to it. 

 

Another reference you can have a look see is the OmniPro 2 installation manual.


#3 ano

ano

Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM

Check the installation guide. Each zone has to be programmed correctly. Make sure you understand all the zone types. Some, like a glass break, should be set so it only operates when you are away. Look near page 36 of the guide. So glass break would be an AWAY INTERIOR zone, which is number 3. READ the INSTRUCTIONS on Zone types. this is very important. If it's not working, the zone types are likely wrong. 


#4 xlurkr

xlurkr

Posted Today, 10:24 AM

Also, make sure you open and close an exterior door during the countdown period when you are testing, otherwise it aborts the arm attempt.  That one got me when I was setting up my system.

 

-Tom


