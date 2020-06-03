Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Elk M1 "1141 = Expansion Module Trouble" on Wireless Module

Started by kaijk , Yesterday, 11:02 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 kaijk

kaijk

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 6 posts

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

Any thoughts on what failure modes cause an Elk Honeywell Protocol wireless module to report "1141 = Expansion Module Trouble?"

 

Twice now, on 6 April at 22:07 hours, and on 1 June at 22:14 hours, my keypads started beeping and I shut the disarmed system down to make the noise stop.

 

Upon restart the log shows "1141 = Expansion Module Trouble" as of the trouble time, and then "1161 = Expansion Module Restore" as of the system restart time.


The wireless module is connected just ahead of a keypad (terminated) on my second network bus home-run. No "Trouble" codes come from the keypad.


The wireless module has been in service about six months, and otherwise is trouble-free. The downstream keypad itself has no reported problems.   

Thoughts?

Thanks.


#2 RAL

RAL

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 2129 posts
  • Location:Rhinebeck, NY
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:Elk M1
  • Tech:X10-PLC
  • Phone:POTS

Posted Today, 02:33 PM

It could be data bus problems that are causing the error.  You could look in keypad menu 8 under data bus errors and see if the count is increasing over time.  It's not unusual to see a few errors over the course of a day, but if there are many, that's a sign of a problem.

 

The next thing to check would be all the connection points on the data bus.  At the M1, the keypads, the expansion module.   And on both branches, not just the branch with the wireless module.

 

Are you using a M1BDH, or do you just have 2 branches wired as home runs to the M1?


Back to Home Security


1 user(s) are reading this topic

1 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users


    lanbrown
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·