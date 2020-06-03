Elk M1 "1141 = Expansion Module Trouble" on Wireless Module

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

Any thoughts on what failure modes cause an Elk Honeywell Protocol wireless module to report "1141 = Expansion Module Trouble?"

Twice now, on 6 April at 22:07 hours, and on 1 June at 22:14 hours, my keypads started beeping and I shut the disarmed system down to make the noise stop.

Upon restart the log shows "1141 = Expansion Module Trouble" as of the trouble time, and then "1161 = Expansion Module Restore" as of the system restart time.



The wireless module is connected just ahead of a keypad (terminated) on my second network bus home-run. No "Trouble" codes come from the keypad.



The wireless module has been in service about six months, and otherwise is trouble-free. The downstream keypad itself has no reported problems.



Thoughts?

Thanks.