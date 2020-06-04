Jump to content


Looking for insight on different HA solutions

Started by iceverything , Today, 06:36 PM

#1 iceverything

iceverything

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 17 posts

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

I have been a member of this forum for about 10 years.  Since then I have built up a fairly decent amount of devices.  I have 25 UPB switches and 10 outlets along with wired motion and wireless sensors for windows and lastly plenty of security cameras.   For the longest time I had an HAI/Leviton until recently.  (My mother board crashed.)  So I switched to Elk.  After setting up my system I got everything up and working to have it run almost identical to how the HAI system was set up.  I have about 125 different tasks for the system to carry out  which works great.  But now since I feel like tinkering again I have started to research other solutions to enhance my automation. I have looked at Homeseer, CQC, and Home Assistant.  Because I have a lot of the automation already run by the Elk system I am not sure what the benefits of having everything taken out of the Elk and run by a different platform.  What I am mostly wanting to do is to control my dedicated home theater.  Currently I have a URC remote control that works ok but...I want an app to be able to set up a macro to take care of start up, shut down and all  modifications in between.  I also have a man cave which I have 9 tvs to watch all the football games on Sunday afternoons, so I need a program that will control the Directv and the 9 different tvs during that time.  (I have looked at the HS directv module but I think that is only for the directv receivers not the tvs).  I am not a programmer but I have taught myself CNC and the Elk and HAI softwares so I guess I am not that old of a dog yet.  Thoughts?


#2 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1467 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 06:44 PM

ISY994i interfaces with the ELK. I do not have an Elk but others constantly tell about cool interfacing usages they do.

ISY994i interfaces with X10, Insteon, Zwave and almost anything Ethernet/WiFi via many different methods.


