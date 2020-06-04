I have been a member of this forum for about 10 years. Since then I have built up a fairly decent amount of devices. I have 25 UPB switches and 10 outlets along with wired motion and wireless sensors for windows and lastly plenty of security cameras. For the longest time I had an HAI/Leviton until recently. (My mother board crashed.) So I switched to Elk. After setting up my system I got everything up and working to have it run almost identical to how the HAI system was set up. I have about 125 different tasks for the system to carry out which works great. But now since I feel like tinkering again I have started to research other solutions to enhance my automation. I have looked at Homeseer, CQC, and Home Assistant. Because I have a lot of the automation already run by the Elk system I am not sure what the benefits of having everything taken out of the Elk and run by a different platform. What I am mostly wanting to do is to control my dedicated home theater. Currently I have a URC remote control that works ok but...I want an app to be able to set up a macro to take care of start up, shut down and all modifications in between. I also have a man cave which I have 9 tvs to watch all the football games on Sunday afternoons, so I need a program that will control the Directv and the 9 different tvs during that time. (I have looked at the HS directv module but I think that is only for the directv receivers not the tvs). I am not a programmer but I have taught myself CNC and the Elk and HAI softwares so I guess I am not that old of a dog yet. Thoughts?
Looking for insight on different HA solutions
Started by iceverything , Today, 06:36 PM
ISY994i interfaces with the ELK. I do not have an Elk but others constantly tell about cool interfacing usages they do.
ISY994i interfaces with X10, Insteon, Zwave and almost anything Ethernet/WiFi via many different methods.
