Anyone seen this M1 C1M1 USB install document?

Posted Yesterday, 02:49 PM

I'm trying to program an M1 with direct USB connection to the C1M1 USB port.

When the cable was first plugged in on my WIN7 laptop the COM5 USB-Serial Port driver was installed and that was it.

Weeks ago I saw a document somewhere that described the two drivers that must be installed for it to work, one is the USB Serial driver and the other was C1M1 related. Now I can't find this document anywhere. Does anyone know the document I'm talking about? If so, could you please point me to it?

As it is now ElkRP can't connect to the M1 via C1M1 and I don't think all the drivers were installed.

TIA