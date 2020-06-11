Need a better wireless network setup

Posted Yesterday, 02:47 PM

My wife is working from home for the foreseeable future, VPN'ing into her company network. We live in a rent house, so I can't run any wires in the walls/attics to give her a hardwired connection to the home LAN, and she doesn't want me to run a cable along the floor because it would cross several doors/openings and be a trip hazard. She doesn't want to move her desk.

Her desk is about 40' away (and three walls) from the wireless access point (old ASUS RT-N66R). Speed tests on her work laptop at her desk shows about 45Mbps download speed. The laptop goes to the access point, then thru a gigabit switch to get to the cable modem. On my hardwired computer, speed tests show a consistent 950Gbps download speed. This machine goes thru two gigabit switches to get to the cable router/modem.

Because the only difference between the computers is one is hardwired and the other is wireless, I'm assuming the wireless access point is the bottleneck. Is there wireless hardware setup that will significantly increase her speed? Maybe something that is very directional? Her work laptop is a year or two old Dell, but I don't know what its wireless capabilities are.

Thanks,

Ira