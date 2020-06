Posted Today, 02:15 PM

I can't use the C1M1 I bought because of low signal strength even with the remote antenna in the top of the attic and direct line of sight with the nearest AT&T tower.

For some reason it has a signal strength of 0 while our 4G router a few feet away has a good -85dB signal.

What are other M1 users using for communicators if they don't use the M1? I'm hoping to use AlarmRelay as the monitoring company.

TIA