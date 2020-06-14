No Elk Joy - complete crash.

Posted Yesterday, 05:36 PM

So I was working on wrapping up my first M1 system today. A good size system with two buildings and five input expanders.

I connected a couple of leak sensors and moved a few sensors to Area 2 via ElkRP and downloaded them to the M1.

Then BAM. Nothing worked on the bus. ElkRP could still connect and it showed the status that no inputs were being read.

Since I had not saved the recent ElkRP changes I exited it without saving and then restarted and loaded the old database which was working fine.

Downloaded it to the M1. It made no difference, nothing on the bus is communicating.

I haven't touched anything on the bus in a few weeks.

Anyone have something like this happen? Thoughts?

TIA