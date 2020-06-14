Jump to content


No Elk Joy - complete crash.

Started by kwschumm , Yesterday, 05:36 PM

#1 kwschumm

kwschumm

Posted Yesterday, 05:36 PM

So I was working on wrapping up my first M1 system today. A good size system with two buildings and five input expanders.

 

I connected a couple of leak sensors and moved a few sensors to Area 2 via ElkRP and downloaded them to the M1.

 

Then BAM. Nothing worked on the bus. ElkRP could still connect and it showed the status that no inputs were being read.

 

Since I had not saved the recent ElkRP changes I exited it without saving and then restarted and loaded the old database which was working fine.

 

Downloaded it to the M1. It made no difference, nothing on the bus is communicating.

 

I haven't touched anything on the bus in a few weeks.

 

Anyone have something like this happen? Thoughts?

 

TIA


#2 keepersg

keepersg

Posted Yesterday, 06:00 PM

Did you try re-enrolling the devices on the bus?


#3 kwschumm

kwschumm

Posted Yesterday, 06:11 PM

keepersg, on 14 Jun 2020 - 16:07, said:
Did you try re-enrolling the devices on the bus?


Thanks!

No, I left the job site to think about it a bit. But none of the keypads are working, even address 1.

#4 TrojanHorse

TrojanHorse

Posted Today, 12:27 AM

Not sure I can help but for me and others: Is anyone else doing work at this site or just you? For example a guy just nailing trim could mess something up in this imperfect world... Did you do the wiring and is this a new build or retrofit? Any other info would be helpful to narrow down solutions. You say this is your first Elk and I’ve only done my own but every time I touch it I learn something new... In addition to (or before if that’s not working) re-enrolling as suggested, shut down power to the system and measure resistance across the bus at A and B at the panel. Should be something like 65 Ohms +/- 10% Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#5 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 12:37 AM

I would try reducing things to a minimum - just the M1 and 1 local keypad connected with a short cable and properly terminated - and see if it shows any signs of life.

Check the Status LED near the M1 power switch and read the blink code.  That may tell you something.  You'd like to see one blink with equal on and off times.
 
If things work ok with the single keypad, then start adding more devices to the data bus, one at at time.
 
You mentioned multiple buildings.... do you have cabling between the buildings protected with surge suppressors, such as those by Ditek?   I recall a few months back you were considering optical isolators.   Did you go that route?

1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

