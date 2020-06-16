Ring Alarm System Install

Posted Today, 10:03 PM

Switching over a family member from the XFinity alarm system over to a Ring Alarm system here.

The Ring Alarm panel is all wireless. It is made for a DIYer. Very simple to install.

Management is purely through the internet Ring site. No local access or browser on the tabletop base.

Also just read about the Ring Alarm MQTT integration which would work with Homeseer or Home Assistant...so will be giving this a try.

Purchased the Ring Alarm combo pack gen 2 which includes:

1 - Ring alarm base

2 - one keypad (with a PIR sensor to illuminate the keypad).

3 - one PIR sensor

4 - 4 contact sensors (tiny - smallest that I have ever seen).

5 - one ZWave extender.

6 - adding second keypad.

Got an Alexa Dot with above as a freebee. (already have an Alexa show in place).

Been testing this now for a couple of weeks on my home office desktop. Works well with Alexa.

The Keypad uses rechargeable batteries that last 7 months (stated).

The Alarm base connects via Wireless, Wired and has a built in failover cellular backup with a battery that goes 24 hours should the power be removed.

Installing the base on a wall in the hallway using a 5VDC power splitter (2.5 amps). I might be able to split the 5VDC power such that I can power the Keypad via 5VDC (microUSB cable). The base can also be used in tabletop mode wirelessly if you want.

Been testing the 2.5Amp 5VDC power splitter for a couple of days and it works well.

I noticed yesterday you can change the chime sound on the contact sensors.

Baby steps now to install in families house.

1 - running an ethernet cable from a Leviton patch panel mounted on a piece of plywood (where a POE switch is and PFSense firewall is mounted) POE switch also powers Panasonic Phone system and Ooma VOIP box. This is about a 75 foot in the basement from the patch panel to the hallway wall. I am using conduit run up to the thermostat from the basement and continuing on up the opposite wall for the Alarm base. - status wire run today - not terminated

2 - terminate one side to patch panel and the other side to a RJ-45 jack.

3 - tested a Trendnet TPE-104GS POE Power splitter with 5VDC going to the Ring Alarm base - working fine - leaving it this way until installation.

4 - installing the POE splitter in the basement and running an ethernet cable and power cable up from the power splitter inside the wall to the Ring Base. Terminating cable to an RJ-45 jack and testing it for use with POE patch panel to RJ-45 jack.