Posted Today, 12:54 AM

I have an M1 siren disconnected for testing.



Maybe I'm losing my marbles but I swear, when the system goes into an alarm state, it sounds like there is a two tone warbling siren noise coming from the M1 board itself, very, very softly. It's louder if I put my ear next to the board but never very loud. When the alarm is silenced it stops.



I suppose it could be coming from a speaker but that wouldn't explain why it's louder when my ear is close to the board.



Is this a feature I haven't read about?



Weird.

