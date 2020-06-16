I have an M1 siren disconnected for testing.
Maybe I'm losing my marbles but I swear, when the system goes into an alarm state, it sounds like there is a two tone warbling siren noise coming from the M1 board itself, very, very softly. It's louder if I put my ear next to the board but never very loud. When the alarm is silenced it stops.
I suppose it could be coming from a speaker but that wouldn't explain why it's louder when my ear is close to the board.
Is this a feature I haven't read about?
Weird.
Two tone warbling siren noise coming from... the M1 board?
Started by kwschumm , Today, 12:54 AM
