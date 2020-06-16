Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Two tone warbling siren noise coming from... the M1 board?

Started by kwschumm , Today, 12:54 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 kwschumm

kwschumm

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 121 posts

Posted Today, 12:54 AM

I have an M1 siren disconnected for testing.

Maybe I'm losing my marbles but I swear, when the system goes into an alarm state, it sounds like there is a two tone warbling siren noise coming from the M1 board itself, very, very softly. It's louder if I put my ear next to the board but never very loud. When the alarm is silenced it stops.

I suppose it could be coming from a speaker but that wouldn't explain why it's louder when my ear is close to the board.

Is this a feature I haven't read about?

Weird.
Back to Home Automation


2 user(s) are reading this topic

1 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users


    Edge540
  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·