M1 Zone Numbering Exceptions

I don't think so, I had one set to that address and couldn't get zone 193 to work. Finally figured out that 193-208 zones are for the keypad.
OK, so I then changed the M1XIN address from 13 to 12 and added the hardwire expander to ElkRP.
Zones 177-192 showed up in ElkRP as expected so I started adding zones.
Zone 177 was added, sent to the M1, and works fine (shows up in the status table).
Zone 178 was added, sent to the M1, and DOESN'T show up in the status table.
Zone 179 was also added, sent to the M1, and it doesn't show up either.
Is this another zone address collision?
Is their a list of zone assignment collisions anywhere?
