Posted Today, 04:06 AM

Hi, my omni 2e (4.0B) doesn't recognise if the power supply fails...

If I shut down the main supply (230V) the central remains online with the battery but doesn't notify the problem.

In the automation code I inserted the command to send me a mail if the power goes down and comes back... But It doesn't works.

(the modem and the switch are under ups but not the omni2E)

Can I solve this?

Thanks