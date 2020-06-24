Yes you can keep your existing system.

Yes you can keep your discounted Next Alarm pricing

We are your Next Alarm Central Station, we will honor your Next Alarm discount pricing. $10 per month if billed 2 years at a time, $12 per month if billed annually and $15 per month if billed monthly. All you will need to do is change the phone number in your alarm system, our technicians will help you. If you are using a broadband adapter, we will show you how to bypass it. In the alternative, we offer an appropriate cellular transmitter for $125 (shipping included) and supervised cellular service for an additional $8 per month. If you already have cellular service, it can be transferred directly to Amcest for a unified bill.

The new telephone number is 908 634-4934, which will change the last few digits of your Account Number from E* to NX. Call us for support or a test.

Call or email the Next Alarm transition team:

Susan G.

1 800 631-7370 x3014

[email protected]

Robby B.

1 800 631-7370

Victor C.

1 800 631-7370 x3102