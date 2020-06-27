I have an Omni Pro II with the sound card connected to whole house speakers. This is used to have the system make announcements when outside motion detectors are activated. The system makes noises through the sound card when inputs come into the Omni Pro. These can be presses on the remotes or when the Omni Pro turns on lights or the motion detectors are triggered. It appears that any input or output of the system causes the noise. The Main board is grounded. Does anyone have any idea what might be causing this? Thank You.
Omni Pro II making noise when trigger occurs
Started by drfergu , Yesterday, 12:33 PM
