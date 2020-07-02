RP2 connection via M1XEP not working

Posted Today, 09:10 AM

I have had my Elk M1G system up and running without issue for about 8 years. Recently, I decided to reorganize my wiring closet which involved pulling everything out and rewiring most things. When I hooked the Elk back up, I was having all kinds of issues with keypads showing Lost Comm, not able to enroll thermostat controller, etc. I decided to do a factory reset by creating a new account in Elk RP2 and sending it to the system. After doing that, I disconnected in RP2. I powered down the Elk and powered it back up. When I tried to connect via R2 again, i was unable. I then powered down the Elk, disconnected everything but the keypad that has address 1, powered the Elk back up and did a factory reset by going to Globals 45, number 99. That seemed to work. I then powered down again, connected the XEP via the serial cable and powered back up. I enrolled devices using the keypad... not sure if the XEP was successfully enrolled or not since it is not supposed to be listed in enrolled devices. Back in RP2, I created yet another account to start from scratch. I went into M1XEP setup and clicked Find. It found the XEP immediately (I am also able to ping it), so I hit Use Selected. Now when I try to connect, it says "Verifying System Identity", then gives me a message saying "System did not respond. Connection may have been terminated." When I say cancel, it gives me a message saying "System returned invalid information." Can anyone help me? I've put hours into this and I'm getting so frustrated. I've searched for a solution multiple times but nothing I've found seems to be what I'm looking for. Thanks!!

Edited by JST829, Today, 09:11 AM.