Photo
RP2 connection via M1XEP not working

Started by JST829 , Today, 09:10 AM

#1 JST829

JST829

Posted Today, 09:10 AM

I have had my Elk M1G system up and running without issue for about 8 years.  Recently, I decided to reorganize my wiring closet which involved pulling everything out and rewiring most things.  When I hooked the Elk back up, I was having all kinds of issues with keypads showing Lost Comm, not able to enroll thermostat controller, etc.  I decided to do a factory reset by creating a new account in Elk RP2 and sending it to the system.     After doing that, I disconnected in RP2.  I powered down the Elk and powered it back up.  When I tried to connect via R2 again, i was unable.  I then powered down the Elk, disconnected everything but the keypad that has address 1, powered the Elk back up and did a factory reset by going to Globals 45, number 99.  That seemed to work.  I then powered down again, connected the XEP via the serial cable and powered back up.  I enrolled devices using the keypad... not sure if the XEP was successfully enrolled or not since it is not supposed to be listed in enrolled devices.     Back in RP2, I created yet another account to start from scratch.  I went into M1XEP setup and clicked Find.  It found the XEP immediately (I am also able to ping it), so I hit Use Selected.  Now when I try to connect, it says "Verifying System Identity", then gives me a message saying "System did not respond.  Connection may have been terminated."   When I say cancel, it gives me a message saying "System returned invalid information." Can anyone help me?  I've put hours into this and I'm getting so frustrated.  I've searched for a solution multiple times but nothing I've found seems to be what I'm looking for.   Thanks!!


