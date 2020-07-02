I'm wanting to have an Arduino output control a zone on my Elk M1. The Arduino doesn't have access to the Elk main board, only to an input expander board in a out building. I could have the Arduino control a relay and have the Elk zone connected to the relay contacts, but there must be a more elegant way to accomplish this. Any ideas would be appreciated.
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Elk - Arduino integration
Started by 42etus , Today, 11:57 AM
2 replies to this topic
#1
Posted Today, 11:57 AM
#2
Posted Today, 12:11 PM
I think that using a relay is going to be the most straight forward way of interfacing them. The Elk zone inputs drive a voltage on the zone loop, so you can't connect an Arduino output directly to the Elk's input. So that means you need a relay or some other form of isolation between them. You might be able to do it with an opto-isolator, but I've never tried connecting one to an Elk input.
#3
Posted Today, 03:15 PM
A transistor will work to add an open collector output to an Arduino. The open collector can then be connected to the Elk input.
Edited by jpmargis, Today, 03:19 PM.
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users