Elk - Arduino integration

Posted Today, 12:11 PM

I think that using a relay is going to be the most straight forward way of interfacing them. The Elk zone inputs drive a voltage on the zone loop, so you can't connect an Arduino output directly to the Elk's input. So that means you need a relay or some other form of isolation between them. You might be able to do it with an opto-isolator, but I've never tried connecting one to an Elk input.