POE injector or router?

Started by JimS , Today, 12:39 PM

#1 JimS

JimS

Posted Today, 12:39 PM

Have 1 camera I want to mount on the detached garage and will have a router there for wifi and other connections with a wire for ethernet run back to the house.  Want to do POE for the camera to eliminate the extra wire and contemplating how I should do it.  I have a wifi router I can use so thinking I may just get a single port POE injector.  This will limit adding more cameras later but probably the one is enough.  Even if I get a POE router I would still need a way to get wifi so would have two routers.  Not that familiar with POE equipment so posting here to get feedback or other ideas.


#2 jpmargis

jpmargis

Posted Today, 01:08 PM

As you add cameras, just add more POE injectors.  What's the problem?


#3 JimS

JimS

Posted Today, 01:29 PM

No real problem.  Just thinking about if I should do POE injector(s) or a POE router...


#4 Frunple

Frunple

Posted Today, 02:31 PM

POE switch.

The problem with injectors is the power source.

Every injector needs another outlet.

An 8 port switch is one outlet powering 8 cameras.

No need for multiple routers, one in the house is enough.


#5 JimS

JimS

Posted Today, 02:40 PM

No need for multiple routers, one in the house is enough.


It's 300 feet from the house.  Don't get the signal there and need wifi and a few more physical ports.  Could use a switch instead but need something for wifi too.


