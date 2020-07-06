POE injector or router?

Posted Today, 12:39 PM

Have 1 camera I want to mount on the detached garage and will have a router there for wifi and other connections with a wire for ethernet run back to the house. Want to do POE for the camera to eliminate the extra wire and contemplating how I should do it. I have a wifi router I can use so thinking I may just get a single port POE injector. This will limit adding more cameras later but probably the one is enough. Even if I get a POE router I would still need a way to get wifi so would have two routers. Not that familiar with POE equipment so posting here to get feedback or other ideas.