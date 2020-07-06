Have 1 camera I want to mount on the detached garage and will have a router there for wifi and other connections with a wire for ethernet run back to the house. Want to do POE for the camera to eliminate the extra wire and contemplating how I should do it. I have a wifi router I can use so thinking I may just get a single port POE injector. This will limit adding more cameras later but probably the one is enough. Even if I get a POE router I would still need a way to get wifi so would have two routers. Not that familiar with POE equipment so posting here to get feedback or other ideas.
POE injector or router?
Posted Today, 12:39 PM
Posted Today, 01:08 PM
As you add cameras, just add more POE injectors. What's the problem?
Posted Today, 01:29 PM
No real problem. Just thinking about if I should do POE injector(s) or a POE router...
Posted Today, 02:31 PM
POE switch.
The problem with injectors is the power source.
Every injector needs another outlet.
An 8 port switch is one outlet powering 8 cameras.
No need for multiple routers, one in the house is enough.
Posted Today, 02:40 PM
It's 300 feet from the house. Don't get the signal there and need wifi and a few more physical ports. Could use a switch instead but need something for wifi too.
