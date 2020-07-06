Jump to content


bought house with omni iie, now what?

Started by snevetssirk , Today, 02:43 PM

#1 snevetssirk

snevetssirk

Posted Today, 02:43 PM

Hi all - I just bought a house that has an omni iie controller. It does not seem to have a console.

 

I have been searching for a console online but it doesn't seem like anyone has one.

 

I figured out its IP address and tried to connect to it via "nqlink" but I get an error about the key being incorrect.

 

Of course, I have no idea what the key is and I don't think I can get one without a console so what now?  

 

Other than wanting to replace a couple of HLC 8 button House-Status switches (because some buttons don't seem to work) the system works as far as it goes but I would love to be able to control it from a smart phone app, etc.

 

Any thoughts? Thanks very  much in advance.

 

Kris


