M1 Voice Quality

Started by kwschumm , Yesterday, 10:43 PM

kwschumm

kwschumm

Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM

I just installed a new M1 system and am disappointed with the quality of voice announcements. They sound muddy and sometimes the words could not be understood at all. System has five MiKP2 ketpads, each with an SPF12 32 ohm speaker mounted in the flush mount enclosure. I thought the closed enclosure could be the cause of lack of clarity but they sound about the same if they are in the open. Is this typical of M1 systems? Are the words just overcompressed? Reading here some have implemented their own voice callouts. Is that the only option to clearer voice?

42etus

42etus

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM

Do all speakers sound muddy or just a few?

How is the sound with just one speaker connected?

How are the speakers wired?  series, parallel?

IIRC, the Elk output needs to see about 8 ohms.


