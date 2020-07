Posted Today, 10:57 AM

The only other thing i've notice is that I can com unavailable for many of my thermostats. They eventually come back online?



Personally the above and the one console beeping are signs that the serial bus is having issues.



That was the first sign here when I started to have issues with the promiscuous network port. Another symptom was my clock going way off...minutes off in the span of an hour.

Another cause for serial bus problems could be defective wiring or hardware like NC/NO switches (PIRs, door switches et al) or an interior horn that is monitored and drawing too much power.



Try disconnecting the network port, warm reset it again and see if you hear console beeps and or communications issues with your thermostat(s).



If disconnecting the network port works; then that is your issue.



Tell us what happens.