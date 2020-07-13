Anyone have experience with Amcrest IP8M-T2499EW 8mp IP camera?

Posted Yesterday, 03:19 PM

I've been using Hikvision DS-2CD2385G1-I 2 8mp IP cameras and am pretty satisfied with them but would like to find something a little less expensive. I found this Amcrest camera for about $50 less per camera. The specs seem similar. Additionally the Amcrest has a built-in mic.

Does anyone have experience with the Amcrest camera?