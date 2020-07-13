Jump to content


Anyone have experience with Amcrest IP8M-T2499EW 8mp IP camera?

Started by LakeHouse , Yesterday, 03:19 PM

Posted Yesterday, 03:19 PM

I've been using Hikvision DS-2CD2385G1-I 2 8mp IP cameras and am pretty satisfied with them but would like to find something a little less expensive. I found this Amcrest camera for about $50 less per camera. The specs seem similar. Additionally the Amcrest has a built-in mic.

 

Does anyone have experience with the Amcrest camera?

 

 


Posted Yesterday, 03:46 PM

Why not take a look at Amcrest in general.

 

http://cocoontech.co...arm-transition/

 

Most likely the camera is just a repackaged camera with their own firmware.  Ultimately you'll be doing business and support through Amcrest though.  You get what you pay for.....


Posted Yesterday, 06:00 PM

The two names are similar, but the alarm monitoring company is Amcest, and the camera ia AmcRest.  Not the same outfit.


Posted Yesterday, 11:22 PM

I don't have that Amcrest camera you refer to, but I do have a variety of other Amcrest cameras. I think for the price, they are a good buy. I don't pay for any recording service, but you can add a microSD card for keeping recordings. If you have several cameras, you can go with their DVR, which is a pretty cheap solution, just add a hard drive. The Amcrest weakness is probably software. They have two classes of cameras, one called "smart home" and these cameras are less compatible with their non-smart home cameras and apps. One good part is you can get to your cameras remotely outside your home WITHOUT forwarding any ports, which is a big plus, as forwarding is a big security risk. Also feature-wise, they have LOTS and LOTS of features, which is amazing for rather cheap cameras. Overall, I'm happy with them.

