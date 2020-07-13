Anyone have experience with Amcrest IP8M-T2499EW 8mp IP camera?

I don't have that Amcrest camera you refer to, but I do have a variety of other Amcrest cameras. I think for the price, they are a good buy. I don't pay for any recording service, but you can add a microSD card for keeping recordings. If you have several cameras, you can go with their DVR, which is a pretty cheap solution, just add a hard drive. The Amcrest weakness is probably software. They have two classes of cameras, one called "smart home" and these cameras are less compatible with their non-smart home cameras and apps. One good part is you can get to your cameras remotely outside your home WITHOUT forwarding any ports, which is a big plus, as forwarding is a big security risk. Also feature-wise, they have LOTS and LOTS of features, which is amazing for rather cheap cameras. Overall, I'm happy with them.
Edited by ano, Yesterday, 11:27 PM.