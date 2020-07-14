Snap link has snapped

Posted Today, 03:59 PM

I've enjoyed using Snap link for quite a while. I use it on my iPhone 7. About two month's ago, it went flakey. I could log in and see certain panels (Security, temperature) but when I went to control, the list came back blank. Nothing! Nice blue background but no units to turn on or off. Eventually, Thermostats went away and now I get "Can not connect". I've updated the Cable modem's new IP address, no luck. I've made sure the port forwarding is on (router gives me an FTP option but not a TCP, but that should work, shouldn't it?) The keys are correct. Did someone stop supporting the snaplink app?