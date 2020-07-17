New system recommendations

I currently have an Omni IIe with UPB lighting. I have had this system for the past decade and all works great. I am moving into a new house and nothing exists there.
I am not sure Leviton is doing any development on the Omni controllers anymore. I am looking for recommendations on what to use in the new house. I can bring my OMNI and UPB switches but is that the best choice
What would be the best panel to use now a days?
Thanks
Omni Controller can living with you many years later (my first system running since 2005). UPB switch have many supplier.
