New system recommendations

I currently have an Omni IIe with UPB lighting. I have had this system for the past decade and all works great. I am moving into a new house and nothing exists there.



I am not sure Leviton is doing any development on the Omni controllers anymore. I am looking for recommendations on what to use in the new house. I can bring my OMNI and UPB switches but is that the best choice





What would be the best panel to use now a days?



