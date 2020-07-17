XFinity outage in Midwest - 17th of July, 2020

Posted Today, 07:40 AM

Noticed a message here that Internet went down around 12:25 AM from Ring Alarm going to cellular mode.

12:25 AM (7 hours ago)

Ring Alarm in Mokena is running on cellular backup as of 07/17/20 12:25 AM.

Check your Internet connection. Essential security features will work normally.



As of 0739 C time it is still out. This is the message I see when logging on to XFinity account.



We're currently performing routine system maintenance. This may cause an interruption to your service. We began work on 07/17/2020 12:18 AM (Central), and this is expected to end 07/17/2020 08:00 AM (Central). We appreciate your patience.

Up at around 0800C time.

8:05 AM (9 minutes ago)

Ring Alarm in Mokena has had its connection restored at 07/17/20 08:05 AM