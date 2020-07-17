OmniTouch 7 "Retrying"

Posted Yesterday, 02:48 PM

In addition to the Snaplink problem I have on another post, the OminiTouch is out of touch with the controller! This happened weeks after SnapLink snapped so I'm assuming they are not related.

All things seem to be OK with the panel as I can ping it from my windows computer, but the panel does not show up under PCACCESS. I have no trouble reassigning it's IP address, either. But I'm stumped on how to get the connection going again.

I've checked the POE connection and it all looks OK with all indicators. Ideas anyone?

One other point I can bring up... I had the email board installed on the panel last winter. It worked pretty well to inform me of arming and disarming the alarm for quite some time. But lately it's been pretty bad about sending me notifications. For what that is worth.

So Snaplink Snapped. Omni out of touch, and wayward texts about status.

All other communications (PCACCESS, Router, Internet) seem to be working fine. As usual, it's the details that count.