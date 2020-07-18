Mounting camera to exterior wall

Have a 14' high exterior wall and want to mount a camera. Had thought about putting it under the eave and it would be somewhat weather protected there but that's quite high. If I mount it lower I am thinking about the best way to do it. Wall is 2 x 6 studs. Could use a short section of PVC conduit or similar to make a tube through the wall and shove some insulation in it after the cable is in. New construction so the walls are open now but want a way to replace the camera in the future without tearing too much apart. Cables visible inside isn't an issue as it's a garage. Walls will be insulated and will have sheathing on the inside (plywood not drywall).
Edited by JimS, Today, 07:01 AM.