Mounting camera to exterior wall

Started by JimS , Today, 07:01 AM

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

Have a 14' high exterior wall and want to mount a camera.  Had thought about putting it under the eave and it would be somewhat weather protected there but that's quite high.  If I mount it lower I am thinking about the best way to do it.  Wall is 2 x 6 studs.  Could use a short section of PVC conduit or similar to make a tube through the wall and shove some insulation in it after the cable is in.  New construction so the walls are open now but want a way to replace the camera in the future without tearing too much apart.  Cables visible inside isn't an issue as it's a garage.  Walls will be insulated and will have sheathing on the inside (plywood not drywall). 


Posted Today, 08:23 AM

Mount a regular electrical box, using regular electrical conduit.  The blue plastic kind would work well enough.  Use whatever exterior grade box/cover would best suit the install.  Flush to the side, an exterior box standing o the surface, etc.  Run the conduit to/from where ever you need.  This way if there's an inspection done of the structure you're not going run afoul of any code violations.  


Posted Today, 11:02 AM

Local AHJ doesn't care about low voltage at all.  They do inspections but didn't want to see the trench for power to the detached building before I backfilled it either.  So no issue with inspections.

 

Would like to avoid an exterior surface mount box.  I did mount a camera on the house eave where I already had a recessed box but that was a quite different situation.

 

The connector on the camera is 0.79" diameter.  Just over the ID of 3/4 PVC conduit so I would need to use 1". 

 

Unless I come up with something better thinking a 1" conduit through the wall and clamped to a stud that just butts up to the exterior sheathing and projects just through the wall on the inside.  The camera mount will cover the hole on the outside.


