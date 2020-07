Posted Today, 09:20 AM

On my M1g, I set up my garages to arm automatically when garage door closes. works great. But the one loophole I have is that the if the garage door would go back up and once the countdown ended for arming, an exit error would occur. If we were to drive away, the door would stay open and it would go unreported to AlarmRelay.

I wanted to program a rule to notify AlarmRelay if the garage zone creates a exit error. Has anyone done this before?

thanks.