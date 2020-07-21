Omni Pro II lighting status incorrect

Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM

It seems that my OP 2 is often not reporting the true current status of my HAI Lighting Control [HLC] lights as read on Haiku or PC Access. For instance my lights may be on but Haiku reports they are not on. I haven't been able to ID the activity which presents this difference.

My UPB Status Time is set to 5 and my UPB Transmit Count is set to 4 in PC Access Setup. I have a repeater.



We use motion sensors to turn lights on & off and we very seldom use light switches.

Is there a way to get my OP 2 to update the light unit status more frequently perhaps thru UPB?