Omni Pro II lighting status incorrect

Started by chasers03 , Yesterday, 09:54 PM

#1 chasers03

chasers03

Posted Yesterday, 09:54 PM

It seems that my OP 2 is often not reporting the true current status of my HAI Lighting Control [HLC] lights as read on Haiku or PC Access.  For instance my lights may be on but Haiku reports they are not on.  I haven't been able to ID the activity which presents this difference.

 

My UPB Status Time is set to 5 and my UPB Transmit Count is set to 4 in PC Access Setup.  I have a repeater.


We use motion sensors to turn lights on & off and we very seldom use light switches.

 

Is there a way to get my OP 2 to update the light unit status more frequently perhaps thru UPB?

 

#2 ano

ano

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

So if your motion detectors are connected to Omni zones, and upon activation, the Omni turns on the lights, then the Omni should correctly have the light state.  If the lights are being turned on or off by something that doesn't report its status, there is a solution to that as well. If your lights are controlled by HLC switches, and installed correctly in "rooms" then you can "ask" the Omni to poll the states of all the lights in a room. That is how HLC works. Your lights are changed with links, then the Omni polls all the switches in a room to get their status. This isn't super fast, but it does work. After a link is activated, the Omni waits a few seconds, then polls all the switches. The whole process happens in under a minute. 

 

So is that fast enough?  It is not instant, but it works. Every "room" has a link that when activated tells the Omni to poll all the lights in a room.  But as it says above, if your lights are controlled by the Omni when it detects motion, it should already have their correct state. 


#3 chasers03

chasers03

Posted Today, 12:12 PM

Ano can you tell me how to get the Omni to activate a room link?  Is that something I set up in PC Access automation or in the UPB app??


