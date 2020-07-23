Areas visible on keypads on M1G

Posted Yesterday, 12:36 PM

It has been a while since I have messed with my M1g. I have our house setup with 4 areas. One thing that has always bugged me is not being able to see all areas on one keypad. Most keypads are not set up for this, but our it would be nice if the digital ELK-M1KPNAV could have the possibility to view areas. I know there are ways of programing it through Function keys (if anyone has some good rules for that, I would love to see them).

Reason we have it set up with areas is that we live in the city, so I like to arm my garage or basement to make sure that no one is breaking into them while we are at home.

It seems like the Areas are really set up for separate living units.

Thanks.