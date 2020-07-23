Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Omni LT battery error

Started by TristateUser , Yesterday, 01:51 PM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 TristateUser

TristateUser

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 22 posts
  • Experience:novice
  • Tech:X10-PLC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:Custom
  • CCTV:ip

Posted Yesterday, 01:51 PM

Our 2001-era Omni LT's console has been constantly showing the error message "BATTERY LOW TRBL NOW". It gives an audio alarm (on console) at oddest hours of night one can imagine, almost every night, as well.

 

The Owner's Manual says I should replace the battery; recommended battery type is a 12V, 7Ah sealed lead-acid battery.  The existing one is an enercell 12VC, 5Ah, 23-945.

 

I have 2 questions:

1) Where can I purchase a *new* replacement battery?  (I don't want to get a used one from eBay)

 

2) Should I switch off the AC power to the unit at the circuit-breaker even though the Owner's Manual doesn't say so? (I don't want to trigger a false-alarm)

 


#2 ano

ano

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3592 posts
  • Location:AZ
  • Experience:guru
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II
  • Tech:UPB, ZigBee
  • Audio:HAI
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Yesterday, 06:56 PM

1) yes

2) Not required.


#3 RAL

RAL

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 2150 posts
  • Location:Rhinebeck, NY
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:Elk M1
  • Tech:X10-PLC
  • Phone:POTS

Posted Today, 12:05 AM

1) Where can I purchase a *new* replacement battery?  (I don't want to get a used one from eBay)


I've had good luck with Power Sonic batteries.  I've bought them on eBay from a seller called ecomelectronics.  The batteries have always been fresh, with recent date codes.  And free shipping.

 

Here's one example (with F2 terminals).  Make sure you order one with the correct terminal type (F1 or F2).

 

https://www.ebay.com...al/191084956884


Back to Home Automation, Inc (HAI)


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Home Automation, Inc (HAI)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·