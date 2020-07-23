Omni LT battery error

Posted Yesterday, 01:51 PM

Our 2001-era Omni LT's console has been constantly showing the error message "BATTERY LOW TRBL NOW". It gives an audio alarm (on console) at oddest hours of night one can imagine, almost every night, as well.

The Owner's Manual says I should replace the battery; recommended battery type is a 12V, 7Ah sealed lead-acid battery. The existing one is an enercell 12VC, 5Ah, 23-945.

I have 2 questions:

1) Where can I purchase a *new* replacement battery? (I don't want to get a used one from eBay)

2) Should I switch off the AC power to the unit at the circuit-breaker even though the Owner's Manual doesn't say so? (I don't want to trigger a false-alarm)