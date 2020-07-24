Jump to content


Replacing an HAI system

Started by brewbush , Today, 11:01 AM

#1 brewbush

brewbush

Posted Today, 11:01 AM

Hello Everyone!

   I have a question with what to do with my current HAI system.

 

I currently have a house that was prewired (1999) with Cat cable to many outlets and lights/security all controlled via HAI.  I have 3 in wall keypads, wired CO monitors, wired fire detectors.  My swimming pool is also controlled via the keypads to turn on a dectron unit, the heater, pump, spa, polaris, etc....

 

I have been getting many errors from different sensors failing.  A couple years ago we were able to put a wifi panel addition to the main HAI system to allow to replacing the faulty sensors with wireless ones on some windows and window break sensors.

 

However still get additional errors here and there, most recently the fire alarm and CO detectors set off a warning to the monitoring station and we got phone calls in the middle of the night.  This happened twice, both times no AUDIBLE alert sounded in the house.

 

Most recent visit from a technician found out the battery backup to the system is bad, and even replacing it with a new battery for some reason when power is lost, the alarm can't utilize the battery backup and the alarm is out of commission.

 

 

Question:

With this wired system, what are my options for replacement?  HAI doesn't exist nor offers upgraded equipment to my alarm technician so he doesn't have a way to update it.  Even with a new battery backup, we lose alarm capabilities with a power outage was the final nail in coffin that I do not think is safe to "patch" this equipment going into the future.

 

Looking for suggestions for where to start or what to look into.  This isn't something I feel comfortable modifying on my own with ebay parts.

 

Thanks for your help!


#2 ano

ano

Posted Today, 03:57 PM

Hello. Chances are its not as bad as you make it out. Wireless sensors have batteries that last 8 - 10 years, and after that they produce a "trouble" signal, which basically means, "replace battery."  The only other error is they can get a signal not received error, but depending how big your house is, you can buy repeater to increase signal strength.  

 

"I have been getting many errors from different sensors failing." Unlikely. Alarm sensors are just switches. They are on or off. That's all the panel really knows, so the panel doesn't know your sensors are "failing."  Other than on or off, the panel DOES pick up "trouble" signals if the wiring isn't working as intended. Basically maybe a wire is broken, or water is on the cable, etc.  

 

Its very UNLIKELY for a sensor to fail. MAYBE a motion detector could have a false alarm, but even that is pretty likely.

 

You could rip all this out and install another panel. There is Honeywell, DSC, Napco, and a few others, but this will be much more expensive than fixing your alarm.  

 

If your wireless sensors are more than 6 or 7 years old, just replace the batteries. Its not that hard. The main panel lead-acid battery should be replaced every 2 or 3 years.  

 

If the alarm company calls again, just ask them for the zone number. Hopefully you have a list of these to track it down. (NOTE: Batteries ALWAYS die at 3am, as its the coldest time of the day. That is why smoke alarms ALWAYS start beeping in the middle of the night.)

 

If your still stuck, work on one sensor at a time. Its likely nothing "failed," BUT smoke alarms and CO detectors DO need to be replaced every few years. 


#3 brewbush

brewbush

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

I will have to contact the alarm company again, for some reason I thought I remember him saying that they do not manufacture the CO detectors for the system any more.

I will go around to replace batteries and see if that fixes some of the error messages.

 

Thanks


#4 picta

picta

Posted Today, 06:13 PM

Love this! :rofl:


#5 ano

ano

Posted Today, 08:16 PM

I will have to contact the alarm company again, for some reason I thought I remember him saying that they do not manufacture the CO detectors for the system any more.
I will go around to replace batteries and see if that fixes some of the error messages.
 
Thanks

So if the sensors (smoke, CO, motion, door) are wired, they are ALL the same for every company, or maybe more correct for 99% of companies. Again, they are just an on or off switch, all alarms are the same.
 
On wireless sensors its a bit more complex.  HAI offered two types of wireless receivers. If you have the GE/Interlogix type, those sensors are very common and made by many companies. Just search for GE/Interlogogix 319Mhz sensor.  But HAI also sold a radio specific to HAI where the sensors may be harder to find. I can't imagine HAI designed that radio themselves, so I'm guessing there are still LOTS of sensors out there, but maybe NOT under the HAI name. 
 
To find the cause of a "trouble" for wireless sensor, you have to check the LED on the radio unit. That gives you the info. It will either be battery or "supervision" which means signal not received.

It looks like the HAI receiver (it has one antenna where the GE one has two) uses 433 Mhz transmitters. These seem to be out there, can anyone confirm if any 433 Mhz work?

