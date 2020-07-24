Replacing an HAI system

Posted Today, 11:01 AM

Hello Everyone!

I have a question with what to do with my current HAI system.

I currently have a house that was prewired (1999) with Cat cable to many outlets and lights/security all controlled via HAI. I have 3 in wall keypads, wired CO monitors, wired fire detectors. My swimming pool is also controlled via the keypads to turn on a dectron unit, the heater, pump, spa, polaris, etc....

I have been getting many errors from different sensors failing. A couple years ago we were able to put a wifi panel addition to the main HAI system to allow to replacing the faulty sensors with wireless ones on some windows and window break sensors.

However still get additional errors here and there, most recently the fire alarm and CO detectors set off a warning to the monitoring station and we got phone calls in the middle of the night. This happened twice, both times no AUDIBLE alert sounded in the house.

Most recent visit from a technician found out the battery backup to the system is bad, and even replacing it with a new battery for some reason when power is lost, the alarm can't utilize the battery backup and the alarm is out of commission.

Question:

With this wired system, what are my options for replacement? HAI doesn't exist nor offers upgraded equipment to my alarm technician so he doesn't have a way to update it. Even with a new battery backup, we lose alarm capabilities with a power outage was the final nail in coffin that I do not think is safe to "patch" this equipment going into the future.

Looking for suggestions for where to start or what to look into. This isn't something I feel comfortable modifying on my own with ebay parts.

Thanks for your help!